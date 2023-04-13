SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Farrell man accused of stealing a number of things from a Sharon church is scheduled to appear in district court on Friday.

John Jackson is facing burglary, theft, criminal trespassing and institutional vandalism charges.

According to a criminal complaint, between February and March, Jackson removed multiple stained glass windows, kitchen appliances, furniture and various parts of recyclable scrap metals from the Temple of Praise Church.

In an affidavit, investigators say during an interview, Jackson admitted to taking various items from the church without having permission to do so.