YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was continued today for a Columbus man accused of sexting an area teen, but not before he got a talking to on how he was dressed for court.

Ricky Lee Wagoner, 39, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on three counts of endangering children, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor or impaired person and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Authorities said Wagoner had met the teen he was sexting online. Wagoner was initially arraigned Sept. 19 in Struthers Municipal Court and given a $35,000 bond before his case was bound over to a grand jury. He managed to post that bond and that bond was continued today.

A trial date of Nov. 21 was set before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Wagoner appeared before Judge Krichbaum in jeans and a plaid shirt, and the judge was not happy.

“Your appearance here disgusts me,” Judge Krichbaum said.

Judge Krichbaum said dressing appropriately for court is important, because it shows a defendant is taking his case seriously.

“This is a big deal,” Judge Krichbaum said.

Dressing inappropriately shows disrespect to the court, Judge Krichbaum said. The judge has jailed people in the past for not dressing appropriately.

Judge Krichbaum made it a condition of Wagoner’s bond that he dress appropriately for court.