PERRY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Jackson Center man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Mercer County.

Tom Wheaton, 45, is charged with indecent assault following an investigation of the incident in 2005.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Wheaton provided alcohol to the victim before sexually assaulting her in Perry Township.

Police said Wheaton is charged, though the investigating is ongoing.