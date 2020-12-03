Man accused of severe beating at Youngstown bar

Reports said the victim had severe facial injuries and had to be intubated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday for a beating at a West Side Youngstown bar that severely injured a man.

Charles Bulatko, 27, was arrested at the Youngstown police station and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Bulatko was arrested for the beating of a man about 7:50 p.m. at the Vista Lounge on Donald Avenue. When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the snow bleeding heavily from the face.

Reports said the victim lost several teeth, may have a broken jaw and had to be intubated. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by paramedics.

A witness told police she saw the victim and Bulatko arguing in the bar with the victim but did not see the beating.