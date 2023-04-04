YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Troubles are mounting for a man accused of serial stalking.

Bond has been revoked for 47-year-old Jamie Longnecker, and he is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of intimidation and menacing by stalking.

Longnecker is awaiting judication on several charges in Mahoning County Court in connection to a 2021 case accusing Longnecker of “engaging in a pattern of menacing by stalking against 30 people, a charity and police officers,” according to court documents.

Longencker’s elderly mother was also implicated in the case.

At the time of this most recent arrest, Longnecker was on probation on a 2021 federal gun charge. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm after agents found guns in his Berlin Township house during the menacing investigation.

Longnecker is now accused of contacting a witness in his menacing case. He was secretly indicted last week as part of the investigation and booked into jail Monday.