AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday night after police said he attempted to run from police on two separate occasions.

According to a police report, police first noticed Terrill Redrick, 24, when they were called to the 500 block of Western Place for a report of an unknown man in the homeowner’s garage.

Police said Redrick was holding a purse. Officers said when asked about the purse, Redrick said he found it, gave it to an officer and then started running.

After losing his balance and falling, police said that Redrick struggled to get back to his feet before complying with officers.

Reports said that Redrick admitted to taking the purse from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Southward Drive. Police said that the only thing that was missing from the purse was a $20 bill.

Redrick was transported to the hospital after complaining about back pain from his arrest.

Police said Redrick ran away from the hospital, and a Mercy Health officer used a stun gun on him in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, near Golden Star Theater.

Court records list that Redrick is charged with grand theft and escape. Both charges are felonies. He is also charged with two misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Redrick is in the Mahoning County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for June 7.