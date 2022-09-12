AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested and a police chase ensued following an OVI checkpoint this weekend in Austintown.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force set up an OVI checkpoint Sunday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 483 N. Canfield Niles Road.

About 707 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and four were diverted for further investigation.

An SUV, driven by 25-year-old Jeffrey Hetherington, was part of a police chase after officers say he made an illegal U-turn to avoid the checkpoint.

A chase ensued and police say Hetherington hit a ditch at the intersection of Red Apple Drive and Ohltown Road and went airborne. He continued down Ohltown Road onto Route 46 and then onto Route 224, Route 11 and then onto I-680, at times reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour, according to a police report.

Troopers tried to deploy stop sticks on I-680, but there was a malfunction and they didn’t deploy far enough and Hetherington swerved to miss them.

He finally stopped a little further up the highway and was arrested.

A woman from Pennsylvania driving by on I-680 ran over the stop sticks, flattening the front passenger side tire of her car. A tow truck was called and her spare tire was put on the vehicle. She will be reimbursed for the damage, troopers said.

Hetherington is facing charges of failure to comply, driving under suspension and marked lanes and turn signal violations.

Two people were also arrested for OVI at the checkpoint location.