NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in jail after he was accused of a robbery that was caught on camera.

Mahki Crank, 18, is charged with one count of robbery.

According to a police report, a man showed up at the police station Thursday around 6 a.m. saying he was robbed and assaulted and had a video of it.

The man showed police the video which showed a man, said to be Crank, reaching into the victim’s pant pockets and taking a phone.

The victim told police that Crank accused him of stealing money from him and that Crank took his phone and threw it, breaking it. The victim also said Crank threatened him with a gun, according to a report.

Police went to the home on Vienna Avenue where the victim said the incident happened, and two women opened the door and said Crank was no longer there. However, police said they could see two men hiding in the living room.

When officers checked the home, they found two people on the first floor then found Crank in an upstairs bedroom hiding behind a futon, the report said.

Crank is being held on a $250,000 bond.