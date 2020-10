It happened at West Park Avenue and Austintown Warren Road

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver accused of rear-ending a school bus in Weathersfield is set to be in court.

Jason Vandenberg is cited for OVI and assured clear distance.

Vandenberg is accused of driving into the back of a school bus Tuesday morning.

It happened at West Park Avenue and Austintown Warren Road.

No students were on board at the time. Vandenberg was the only one hurt with minor injuries.

