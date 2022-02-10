NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Middlefield man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of committing a rape in Niles.

Terry Hutsenpiller, 23, was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to a police report, the victim is a 26-year-old Niles woman. She called police after the sex assault occurred, the report stated.

Police found Hutsenpiller in the lot of BRT Extrusions, where they reported he had been running from the victim’s boyfriend, who was chasing him.

The woman said she believed that Hustenpiller had been using drugs at the time of the assault as he was acting irrationally, according to the report.

Police said Hutsenpiller first denied that anything had happened and then admitted to having sexual contact with the woman but said it was consensual.

The woman denied that the act was consensual.