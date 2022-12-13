YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man accused of raping a female deputy at the Mahoning County jail entered a guilty plea Tuesday in an unrelated case.

Rondell Harris, 33, of Cleveland, entered a guilty plea before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas to a charge of disrupting public service.

He was sentenced after the plea to 18 months in prison, the maximum, which was recommended by prosecutors. They also requested that the sentence run concurrently on the charges relating to the rape case if Harris pleads or is found guilty after a trial.

Harris was indicted in May on two counts of rape, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of kidnapping for a May 5 attack on the deputy at the jail.

Harris was in the jail because of the disrupting public service charge when he was accused of attacking the deputy. Reports said other deputies arrived at a medical unit at the jail and discovered that the deputy had been attacked.

Since then, Harris was first held at the Trumbull County Jail and is now being held at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Coitsville.

Harris also signed a second waiver of speedy trial in the rape case. He is set for trial Jan. 9 but the waiver was signed so attorneys can keep negotiating a resolution in the case. His attorney, Greg Myers, said the two sides are close to a resolution.

The waiver will allow the attorneys to continue negotiating. Harris will now have a pretrial Jan. 9 instead.