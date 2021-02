STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of raping a handicapped child in Virginia was arrested on Thursday in Struthers.

United States Marshals captured 38-year-old Mark Cratch at a house on Sexton Street.

Cratch was wanted on a warrant out of Norfolk, Virginia, on multiple charges of raping the child, who is under 13 years old.

An extradition hearing date has not been set.