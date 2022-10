(WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of raping a child.

Police said Robert Tullio, 53, of Youngstown, repeatedly raped a young girl over several years. He is charged with three counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition.

U.S. Marshals took him into custody Thursday.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

