Man accused of ramming ex-girlfriend’s car in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police say a man is now facing charges after ramming his ex-girlfriend’s car with his while she was inside.

Officers said the incident happened November 17 at an apartment on Shields Road.

The woman said she had been arguing with the suspect, 24-year-old Brian Leigh Smith, earlier that day about clothing that he had in her apartment. She said Smith while on the phone with her, Smith threatened to destroy her apartment and vehicle, as well as the houses of her family members.

The woman said she wasn’t home but later received a call from a friend that Smith was at her apartment, throwing rocks at her window. She said she pulled into the parking lot of the apartment complex and at some point, Smith rammed her vehicle with his car.

Police said when they arrived, Smith was leaving the lot in a white Audi.

Police said Smith didn’t stop, running a red light Shields Road and West Boulevard, continuing onto E. Newport Drive.

The officer following Smith called off the pursuit due to the road conditions, as it was snowing at the time.

Officers later found Smith’s car on December 2 at the Red Roof Inn. The vehicle was impounded as part of the investigation.

Smith later turned himself in to police on February 18, according to a police report.

He’s charged with felonious assault, domestic violence and failure to comply with a police officer.