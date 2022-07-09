SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man is facing charges, accused of assaulting a Sandy Lake Township supervisor.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the supervisor was working on a culvert on Parker Road just after 6 p.m. Friday when a man living nearby questioned him about his reasons for being at the location. The report states that the suspect, 62-year-old Donald Rager, then began arguing with the township supervisor, later punching him in the face.

Police say the victim had a bloody and swollen eye as a result.

Police arrested Rager on charges of simple assault and harassment.