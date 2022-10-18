YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Salem man accused of assaulting a bouncer last month at a South Side bar with a pair of brass knuckles is now in custody.

Steven Cappitte, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Monday on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Cappitte was wanted for a Sept. 17 attack on a bouncer at an East Midlothian Boulevard bar. He was taken into custody after Goshen police arrested him Monday in a traffic stop.

Reports from Youngstown police said officers were called to the bar about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Witnesses told police Cappitte had been disrespectful to his wife and bar employees and was asked to leave.

Before he left, reports said Cappitte spoke to a bouncer for a few seconds then punched the bouncer in the side of the head with a pair of brass knuckles. He punched the bouncer a few more times before the bouncer managed to stop the attack, reports said.

Reports said Cappitte then left in a Jaguar SUV. The bouncer was driven to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined, reports said.

Reports said the attack was captured on surveillance video.

A warrant for Cappitte’s arrest was filed Sept. 20 in municipal court.