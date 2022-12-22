YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of murder will be heading back to Rhode Island after being arrested in a local hotel.

Mayobonex Martinez, 22, will be extradited to Providence Rhode Island within 10 business days on murder charges.

A Spanish interpreter was used to communicate with Martinez in Judge Durkin’s court. Martinez waived his right to an extradition hearing Thursday.

Martinez was wanted by police for the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Providence on Monday night.

The victim was later identified by Providence police as Michael Luciano De La Rosa.