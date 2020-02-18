Man accused of making shooting threat at Masury bar

One witness reported seeing a gun in the suspect's pocket, although he denied ever having one

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police say a man who had been kicked out of a bar in Masury threatened to come back with a gun.

Thursday night, officers were called to Laddie’s on Warren Sharon Road, where they say the threat was made. One witness there reported seeing a gun in the suspect’s pocket after he made the threat, according to a police report.

Police identified the suspect as Trenton Carpec, age 23.

According to the police report, officers found Carpec at a home in Sharon, where he was arrested.

Police said Carpec admitted that he had been kicked out of Laddie’s after he said he made a comment that upset the bartender. He said he told the bartender that he would fight him and denied making reference to a gun but later admitted that he said he would be back to “put a hole in him,” according to the report.

Carpec denied having a gun and police were unable to find one during a search of the Sharon home. Police noted in their report that Sharon police were not given consent to search the upstairs bedrooms of the home.

Carpec is charged with aggravated menacing and inducing panic, and he is being held in the Mercer County Jail.