LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say they have now charged the man who was shot in Liberty earlier this week.



Andre Lofton, 29, of Campbell, is facing several charges, accused of making a false police report.

He was issued a summons to appear in court the week after next.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Applegate Road Monday night after Lofton told dispatchers that he was shot in the leg in his car.

Police Chief Toby Meloro says the investigation revealed it was a self-inflicted injury as a result of an accidental discharge.