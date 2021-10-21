Man accused of leading Struthers police on chase across state line now in jail

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Sixth Street man who reports said led police on a chase earlier this month at speeds over 100 miles per hour is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Justin Real, 29, was booked into the jail Tuesday on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and several traffic charges.

He had been in jail in Pennsylvania after he had crashed an SUV he was driving Oct. 6 while being chased by city police about 3:15 a.m. Court records show he will have a hearing at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 in municipal court.

Besides those charges, Real also has warrants from municipal court for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, child endangering and resisting arrest for an incident May 17 and a domestic violence warrant for an incident May 23. He will also have a hearing on those charges Oct. 29.

Reports said an officer on patrol tried to pull over an SUV Real was driving for speeding on Creed Street. The SUV, however, failed to stop and got on Interstate 680 north.

From there, the SUV led the officer onto the Himrod Avenue Expressway and the East Side of Youngstown at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The SUV continued onto U.S. 422 into Pennsylvania until it went airborne and crashed while trying to exit the highway at the Harbor Exit, reports said.

Officers could not find Real in the SUV, and as they searched the area, they noticed a car driven by a woman approach them and make a U-turn. They stopped that car and found Real in the passenger’s seat with several cuts and scratches, reports said.

Reports said Real has led police on several foot and vehicle chases in the past.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police also assisted and took custody of Real until he could be extradited back to Ohio.