COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Palestine man was charged after police said they investigated a pursuit and theft of a motorcycle that happened last Thursday.

Fred Struble, 24, is charged with failure to comply, theft and obstructing official business, according to court records.

Police said they were informed that Struble was in an accident and was at St. Elizabeth in Boardman. An officer from the Columbiana Police Department met with Struble at the hospital.

Police had previously recovered the stolen motorcycle in the case, and they noticed that the keys and license plates were missing. Struble advised police that the keys and license plates were at his friend’s house, according to a police report.

When officers questioned Struble about the pursuit, he said that he didn’t know there was an officer behind him. He then told police that he heard the siren but didn’t see police lights because he didn’t have mirrors, according to the report.

Police said that Struble had sped away when they turned the lights and sirens on, however.

Reports said that Struble became upset when officers were placing him in handcuffs. The officer told him that stopping could’ve only resulted in a traffic citation.

Struble is due back in court on July 12.