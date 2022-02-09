STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man accused of threatening another man with a knife Monday.

Felix Torres, 53, was charged with felonious assault, felony domestic violence (due to multiple prior convictions), and vandalism.

Struthers Police were called to Charles Street in Struthers before 8 p.m. Monday.

Reports say that the officers noticed Torres exiting through the front door of the residence and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. An officer spoke with Torres as another officer spoke with a witness. The victims told police that Torres attempted to attack multiple people in the home with a knife that was now in his back pocket.

Officers then detained Torres and questioned the witness, who also called police, about what happened. The caller told police that Torres told another female victim “I will break your face.” The caller said that when a male victim intervened, Torres got out a knife and held it to his throat as though he was going to kill him.

All other victims confirmed the caller’s story with police.

Reports say that Torres became erratic when he was resisting arrest and that he was slamming his head up against the partition of the cruiser, trying to bust through the glass. Because of this, police say that Torres was taken to Mercy Health for treatment.

The female victim who was threatened told police that she wished to pursue domestic violence charges. Torres was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.