BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman man was arrested on active warrants Tuesday after police said that he had a knife when he was in a fight with a family member.

Court records show that Vincenzo Angelilli, 48, is charged with five counts of violation of a protection order, domestic violence, telephone harassment, and felony theft.

Police were called to a fight at the 1500 block of Rosehedge Drive Monday night shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers said that Angelilli’s family member called police and told them that he noticed Angelilli when he was blocking the garage door. The victim became shaken because Angelilli has protection orders against the family.

Reports said that the family member called 911 after Angelilli was rambling incoherently. Police said that Angelli then snatched the victim’s cell phone and the two tussled over the device and the family member got it back.

Officers said that Angelilli then drew a hunting knife and put it up against the victim’s waist. He then said to the victim things like “You killed me, you killed me!” He also demanded that the victim go inside and get his stuff and his mail.

Reports said that the victim was able to wrestle the knife away from Angelilli. After this happened, Angelilli ran off into the neighbor’s vegetable garden.

Reports said that the US Marshals Task Force arrested Angelilli on Tuesday. He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail after he was treated for a preexisting left arm injury at Mercy Health.

Court records show that Angelilli has a hearing in court Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.