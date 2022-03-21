BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from South Korea is facing charges after police say he attacked another man with a knife at a Boardman restaurant.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to BJ’s Brewhouse on the Southern Park Mall property on reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting on a bench outside and the suspect walking away in the parking lot.

Because both men did not speak English, an interpreter was contacted.

According to the victim and witness statements, an argument ensued between the men at the bar and the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Hyojin Kim, took a knife from the restaurant and the men went outside, the report stated.

The victim and witnesses said that Kim then began to stab and slash at the victim with the knife. Police noted cuts on the victim’s jacket, but the report did not say if the victim was hurt.

Kim was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault.

Officers said the South Korean consulate will be contacted.

Kim is listed in the report as a contractor for a local chemical company and is staying in Poland.