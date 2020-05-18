Man accused of killing pregnant Warren woman arraigned in court

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged in connection to the shooting death of a pregnant mother in Warren is now back in Trumbull County and already had his first court appearance.

27-year-old Kemari James was arraigned on a murder charge in Warren Municipal Court. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

James was arrested back on May 5 by U.S. Marshals in Baltimore, Maryland.

He is accused of killing 26-year-old La’Nesha Workman back in April. Workman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest inside her home on Ogden Avenue.

“I’m happy we got him. You know, there’s still a lot of work to do on this, but at least the process is started because he’s in custody,” said Warren Police Captain Robert Massucci.

Should James post bond, a judge ordered he be placed under electronic monitoring house arrest.

He is due back in court on May 21 for a preliminary hearing.