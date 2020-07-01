Man accused of killing mother of his child in Warren indicted on murder charge

Edward Culler is charged with murder in connection to the death of Taryn Simmons

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of killing his child’s mother in Warren last week has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Edward Culler is charged with murder in connection to the death of Taryn Simmons.

Simmons was shot and killed on Lodwick Drive the night of June 25.

Detectives said two women were fighting when Culler intervened.

Police said he ran away but was arrested about five hours after the shooting.

Culler is scheduled to be arraigned in Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.