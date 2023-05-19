LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A Columbiana County man accused of killing his father in June 2022 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Friday, Nathan Tataseo, 47, was found guilty of murdering his 76-year-old father, James Tataseo.

Columbiana County prosecutors said Nathan Tataseo beat his father over the head with a space heater in a home located on South Elm Street on June 30, 2022, leading to James Tataseo’s death.

Nathan Tataseo faced several charges, including murder and aggravated murder. Det. Dan Haueter with the Columbiana County Crimes Major Crimes Task said Nathan Tataseo’s story continuously changed during his testimony on Thursday.

He had previously pleaded no contest to a falsification charge in connection to the investigation.

Nathan Tataseo was found guilty on all charges and has been sentenced to life without parole.