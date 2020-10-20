Man accused of killing child’s mother in Warren sentenced

Edward Culler pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Taryn Simmons

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of killing his child’s mother in Warren was sentenced Tuesday in Trumbull County Court.

Edward Culler pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Taryn Simmons.

He was sentenced to 14 to 19 and half years in prison.

Simmons was shot and killed on Lodwick Drive in Warren.

Detectives said two women were fighting when Culler intervened and shots were fired. Police said Culler ran away but was arrested about five hours after the shooting.

