BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Beaver Township man accused of kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach could be in court Friday.

Justin Weisgarber is charged with assault and obstructing official business. Police arrested him Tuesday afternoon after a brief foot chase.

According to reports, the alleged victim told police she and Weisgarber got into an argument and he smashed her cell phone, kicked her and ran off.

Weisgarber is now in the county jail.