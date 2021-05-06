Man accused of kicking Campbell cop after chase

At one point reports said the vehicle being chased was going double the speed limit

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Bright Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail on charges he kicked a police officer in the face Wednesday following a chase while he was trying to make a call on his Apple watch.

Calvin Moore, 27, of Bright Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said officers who were on patrol about 11:40 a.m. at Wilson Avenue and First Street saw a car driven by Moore pass two other cars going about 71 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

Police tried to pull the car over, but it would not stop, and it eluded another cruiser at Bright Avenue and 13th Street before Moore pulled into his own drive and pulled into the garage.

Moore was ordered out at gunpoint, and he got and was handcuffed without incident, reports said. While he was in the back of a cruiser officers noticed him squirming and noticed that he was trying to make a phone call with his Apple watch, reports said.

Police tried to take the watch, but Moore slid across to the other side of the back seat and kicked an officer in the face, reports said.

Police managed to get ahold of Moore and get his watch, reports said. He was then taken to the jail.