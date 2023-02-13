AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail Monday after a woman said he purposefully hit her car with his own while a child was inside, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Raccoon Road, at the Dollar General in Austintown, just before 10:30 a.m. after a female victim called 911 and said a man was following her as she took her child to school, according to a police report.

The victim pulled into a parking lot to wait for an officer, when the suspect, John Whitten, drove his car by the exit and blocked it, according to the police report.

When the victim tried to leave, Whitten reversed his vehicle and struck the victim’s car in the rear driver’s side door and caused moderate damage, according to the report. The victim said the hit was intentional.

The victim then said she had to drive over a curb to get away from Whitten and feared for her child’s safety, according to the report.

Whitten also called Austintown Police to notify them of the situation, then drove to his home, according to the report.

Whitten was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence.