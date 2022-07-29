WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing a domestic violence charge after police say he hit his girlfriend with a plunger, statue and gun.

According to a police report, the attack happened last Thursday. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Laird Avenue SE for a call of domestic violence.

A woman reported that Val Bender, 48, slapped her after an argument over messages on his phone.

According to reports, they then went into the house, where Bender struck her with a plunger, a small statue and a gun.

When police arrived on the scene, the woman had multiple injuries, including swelling around her eye, her arm and a cut on her knee.

The woman refused to immediately go to the hospital because she wanted to first remove her belongings from Bender’s house.

Bender was then taken into custody and transported to the Trumbull County Jail.

No gun was found when police searched the home, according to the report.