Man accused of hitting police cruiser during Trumbull County chase arrested

Police said they tried to pull Timothy Lambert over Monday afternoon but he took off, leading officers on a chase through the county

Timothy Lambert, who faces felony charges of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, obstructing official business and felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say rammed into a cruiser during a chase Monday is now in the Trumbull County Jail.

Timothy Lambert, 54, is facing charges of felonious assault and drug possession. He was arrested Wednesday.

Police said they tried to pull Lambert over on Route 82 Monday afternoon but he took off, leading officers on a chase through the county.

The officer whose cruiser was hit suffered a minor injury to his hand.

Lambert also had warrants out of Morrow County in central Ohio and Warren.

