Closings and delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Man accused of hitting garbage truck worker in Austintown during chase stays in jail for now

Local News

Brandon Ferrier was arrested last Wednesday after the police chase finally ended when he crashed his car in southeastern Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brandon Ferrier in court in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of running down a garbage truck worker last week in Austintown before leading police on a wild chase in southeastern Ohio will remain in jail until at least mid-January.

Brandon Ferrier was in court Tuesday afternoon, accused of violating his probation from a conviction last year.

He was arrested last Wednesday after crashing his car in Tuscarawas County during a police chase.

Ferrier is expected in court Wednesday on new charges from last week’s incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com