Man accused of hitting, dragging Masury woman with car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - A Cleveland man is in the Trumbull County Jail on felonious assault and OVI charges, accused of dragging a Masury woman with his car.

Brookfield police arrested 43-year-old Jason Burns on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Dollar General store on Warren Sharon Road for a report that a man hit a woman with his vehicle and then left the parking lot. While officers were on their way there, they received another report that a blue van was dragging a woman down the road.

Police spotted a 46-year-old woman lying on the side of the road with blood on her, just west of Brookfield Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene said the van that hit her kept going and turned south on Brookfield Avenue.

The victim identified the driver of the vehicle as Burns, according to a police report. She said Burns grabbed her by the throat while they were in the vehicle and then pushed her out of it. She said she was dragged as she grabbed onto the rubber around the door, and her leg was run over.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Burns was found sitting in the vehicle at the victim's house, police said. Police noted in their report that he smelled of alcohol and appeared nervous.

He told investigators that he was at Papa Louie's with the woman and that they left to go to Dollar General. He said the two began arguing in the vehicle and after the woman got out of the vehicle, she grabbed it and was dragged as he took off.

He estimated that the woman was dragged about 30 feet before she let go, the police report stated.

Police said Burns admitted to drinking two shots and a beer prior to the incident.

According to police, he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content of .08.

He was arrested and charged with felonious assault and OVI.