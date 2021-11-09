Man accused of having 3 guns in car during OVI arrest in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $4,000 for a Lakeridge Avenue man accused of having three guns in his car early Tuesday.

Andre Brooks, 39, was arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, using weapons while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Court records show he is expected to have a preliminary hearing Nov. 16 in county court.

Reports said Brooks was arrested about 1:15 a.m. after township police saw a car he was driving stopped in the middle of the road on Terrace Drive. Reports said officers were informed that Brooks did have a concealed carry permit.

Reports said Brooks was sleeping in the driver’s seat and he smelled heavily of alcohol. Officers woke Brooks up and took him out of the car and found a knife on the seat next to him, reports said. Reports said Brooks appeared confused and when he was searched, officers found a .38-caliber revolver in his pockets.

Police continued searching Brooks and found a knife in another pocket. When asked where he was, Brooks said he was home, reports said.

Police then searched the car and found a loaded .40-caliber handgun and a loaded 9mm handgun in the glove compartment along with a spare magazine of ammunition for both weapons, reports said.

Brooks was taken back to the police department and agreed to take a breath test where he registered a blood alcohol content of .139, reports said. In Ohio, the legal limit for driving is .08.

Brooks was taken to the Mahoning County jail until he was arraigned.

Reports noted that Brooks was very polite and cooperative on the way to the jail and that he also apologized.