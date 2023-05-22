NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was arrested Friday after he fled from police during a traffic stop, crashed, and flew into traffic.

Niles police initiated a traffic stop around 4:45 p.m. after they saw Timothy White, 43, pass multiple vehicles on West Park Avenue, according to a report.

Reports say White did not immediately stop and instead continued passing vehicles for a while before he came to a stop on South Main Street near Mc Kees Lane.

When a Niles officer told White to turn off his bike, White refused and yelled at the officer. Reports say White then took off on his bike.

According to the report, the bike then fish-tailed and both White and the bike flew into oncoming traffic and crashed.

Reports say White then rushed the officer aggressively. When the officer told White to get on the ground, White tried to kick him in the face.

The officer tackled White and with the help of a passerby managed to get White’s hands behind his bag.

When more officers arrived on scene, they found a needle, two bags of suspect methamphetamine and four strops of suboxone on White, according to the report.

Police also found White did not have a motorcycle license.

White was in court Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, assault, drug paraphernalia and possession of a drug instrument.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash surety and he is due back in court Thursday.