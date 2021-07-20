Man accused of firing shots at home on Youngstown’s west side free on bond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of firing several shots at a Youngstown home is free on $20,000 bond after his arraignment Monday in municipal court.

Trevor Morgan, 32, who reports show lives at the same west side residence he is accused of shooting at, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin on two counts of felonious assault.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after police were called about 12:35 a.m. June 27 for a report of someone shooting at a home in the 200 block of S. Bon Air Ave.

When police got there, a witness said Taylor was in a car, stopped in front of the house, fired several shots and drove away.

Police found a shell casing in the street and a spent bullet in a room on the first floor, reports say.

No one was hurt.

Morgan is due back in court July 26 for a preliminary hearing.