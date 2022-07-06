YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was wounded in an April shooting and was shot at again last week was arrested early Wednesday after police answered a gunfire call at his home.

Vernon Johnson, 28, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

Johnson was arrested about 5 a.m. at his home in the 900 block of East Philadelphia Avenue. It is unclear when he will be arraigned.

Besides the three charges he picked up Wednesday, Johnson was also booked into the jail on several warrants.

A police spokesman said officers were called to Johnson’s home for a report of gunfire and while there, they could hear more gunfire in the area. Police surrounded the house and called for Johnson to come out.

At first, Johnson was not cooperative, but he did eventually come out, the spokesman said. Police did find a semiautomatic weapon there and took it for evidence.

Detectives served a search warrant inside the home and found several shell casings inside, the spokesman said. The spokesman said police are not sure if Johnson was shooting up his own house or shooting out the windows.

No one was injured.

It is not the first time police have been called to Johnson’s block for a report of a gun.

About 7:30 a.m. May 13 police were called to the area for a report of a man walking down the street with a rifle and they encountered Johnson and detained him. Officers could not find a rifle or any other type of gun, but Johnson did have drugs on him, reports said.

Drug charges were filed against Johnson in municipal court. He posted bond at his arraignment and waived his preliminary hearing. The case was bound over May 23 to a Mahoning County grand jury, but Johnson was not at his arraignment and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

On April 30, Johnson was wounded about 10:15 a.m. in a shooting in the 400 block of West Indianola Avenue. Police said over 30 rounds were fired from a semiautomatic rifle and officers had to shut the road down for an hour to collect all the casings.

A police report said Johnson was standing outside a home June 30 in the 400 block of West Marion Avenue when someone drove by and fired several shots. Johnson jumped in a car and chased the person who fired the shots, reports said.

No one was injured in that shooting.