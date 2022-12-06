BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man on a firearm charge Sunday night.

An officer working at the bowling alley on the 600 block of Boardman Canfield Road was alerted by an employee to a man urinating in the parking lot.

According to the report, the officer found 22-year-Brandon Sluder on the ground and being helped up by another person and then stumbling away into the passenger seat of a car.

When the officer approached Sluder, he saw vomit outside the door and said that Sluder “had a high odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.”

When police questioned Sluder, they saw a holstered gun with a loaded magazine inside the panel of the passenger door and a loaded spare magazine on the holster, the report stated.

Police said Sluder admitted the gun was his but that he is registered to have it.

Sluder was charged with carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and using weapons while intoxicated.

Sluder’s court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning.