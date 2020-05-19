Man charged in fatal Boardman shooting arraigned in court

Boyd is accused of the shooting death of Kane Wiesenesee, 19, at Boyd’s West Boulevard home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of a February shooting death in Boardman pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Emmanuel Boyd, 19, was arraigned before Magistrate James Melone on charges of involuntary manslaughter, burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, grand theft of a firearm, receiving stolen property and falsification.

Reports said Boyd first told police someone else shot the victim, but the victim’s girlfriend said Wiesenesee was killed after a gun Boyd was playing with went off and one of the bullets hit Wiesenesee, killing him.

Boyd is also charged with breaking into a home in February and taking a 9mm pistol. It is not clear if that was the weapon used in the fatal shooting.

Boyd is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior felony conviction in juvenile court.

The case has been assigned to Judge R. Scott Krichbaum. A pretrial date has not been set yet.

Boyd’s bond was also continued. He was arraigned via video hookup from the county jail.