YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested Tuesday for a 2016 shooting death on the East Side is currently being held without bond.

D’aundre Turner, 25, was arraigned before Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of aggravated murder for the March 16, 2016, shooting death of Omar Croom, 22.

Turner pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond until a bond hearing can be held sometime next week.

Croom was found shot to death outside of an SUV on Oak Street Extension.

The case was cold until February when Ranee Fitzgerald, 23, was arrested on charges related to Croom’s death.

City police Detective Sgt. Jessica Shields was able to link Fitzgerald to Croom’s death through a series of unsolved sexual assaults on the East Side.

Fitzgerald was indicted by a grand jury the same day Turner was on charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice. Her case is still pending.