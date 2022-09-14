HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington man is accused of exposing himself at a grocery store in Howland.

Police were called about noon Tuesday to the Giant Eagle on Market Street after a customer said a man, later identified as 76-year-old Daniel Nezbeth, was following her and her two young children through the store.

The woman alerted staff and when an employee confronted Nezbeth in the liquor department, they said his zipper was undone and his penis was exposed.

A manager escorted Nezbeth out of the store and he was turned over to police.

Officers said Nezbeth told them he was in the store to see if they took a government assistance food card.

Investigators are working to obtain surveillance video from the store.

Nezbeth was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on two charges of public indecency.