Man accused of dragging woman with car arrested after running from Marshals in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals early Monday arrested a man on a felonious assault warrant who ran into nearby woods when they showed up at his door.

Marshals were at an Elliot Lane home about 9 a.m. Monday on the east side looking for Brian Mims, 25, who was wanted for dragging a woman with a car July 14.

Reports said Mims ran out the back door of the home into nearby woods. Marshals set up a perimeter around the woods and were eventually able to arrest him.

Youngstown police said Mims got into an argument July 14 with the mother of his child and took her car.

When she reached in to try and take the keys, Mims drove away, dragging her several feet, police said.