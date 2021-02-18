Man accused of dragging Mahoning County police officer arrested

Police said during a traffic stop in October, he grabbed the officer by the arm and drove off, dragging him

Nicholas Roman, suspect arrested for dragging a Jackson Township officer during a traffic stop

(WKBN) – A man accused of dragging a Mahoning County police officer during a traffic stop in October has been arrested.

Nicholas Roman, 24, of Streetsboro, was arrested Wednesday.

The incident happened when Roman was pulled over on State Route 45.

Police said Officer Tyler Vasko went up to the car and Roman grabbed him by the arm and drove off, dragging him along for a short distance. Vasko managed to free himself and fell to the pavement.

Roman was arrested on a warrants for an attempted murder charge.

