AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police said that he choked a woman Tuesday in Austintown.

Police were called to the Compass West apartment complex around 4:30 p.m.

Officers said that Ryan Meadows, 29, choked and slapped a woman in the face as she was trying to leave the residence.

Reports said that Meadows said that he would fight police, too, if they came.

When police arrived, Meadows denied that there was a fight, the report stated.

When the victim told police that she was assaulted, police arrested Meadows due to him having previous domestic violence convictions through Youngstown Municipal Court.

When police were arresting him, reports said Meadows told officers they needed “Watch what happen” and that he would have his sister “come up here and whup her a**.”

Reports said that Meadows was using racial epithets and calling officers a derogatory name.

Meadows is charged with domestic violence.