NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of breaking into a woman’s home, grabbing her by the neck and ripping off her shirt and necklace, according to a police report. The man is also suspected of trespassing and threatening to kill a man just two days after the first incident.

Antonnio Dukes, 46, is charged with felony aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing and aggravated trespass.

On Saturday around 8 p.m., a police report says Dukes forced his way into a home on the 100 block of Neil Street. He then reportedly pushed the victim back and grabbed her by the throat.

According to the report, the victim said Dukes then pulled her out of the house, ripped the necklace off her neck and tore her shirt off. The police report notes that a witness confirmed this story.

Dukes fled before police arrived on the scene. They took pictures of the victim’s neck and filed charges for aggravated burglary for Dukes.

Two days later, on Monday around 12:30 p.m., police were called back to the same house on Neil Street.

This time, a police report says Dukes threatened a male victim on the porch of the house. The witnesses say Dukes pulled up to the house and made several verbal threats to the victim. Dukes also threatened to kill the man, according to the report.

Dukes was again gone before police arrived. Police added the charges of aggravated menacing and aggravated trespass to Dukes’s charges.

Dukes was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday.

The female victim also made claims that Dukes had been stalking her in late August, according to another police report. No charges were filed at that time, though.