WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Warren has been charged after police said he shot a gun in a woman’s home early Monday morning.

A woman told police that Marcus Lowery 27, had been threatening her after questioning her about a new man that she had been talking to earlier in the afternoon.

Later in the night, the woman said she woke up to a loud boom and Lowery waving a gun at her and her new boyfriend, according to a police report. Reports said that Lowery threatened to kill them and fired the gun at the ceiling during the incident. When the victim was trying to call someone, reports said that Lowery left the scene.

Police said when they arrived at the home, the lock and door handle were damaged, and officers found a hole in the ceiling and a shell casing on the ground.

Officers later found Lowery walking out of a garage at a home in the 1200 block of Elm Rd. Police said he was defiant before he was taken into custody.

Lowery is charged with aggravated burglary, improperly discharging a firearm and aggravated menacing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday and is set to appear in court again on June 1.