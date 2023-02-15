YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of breaking into an East Side home Tuesday and hitting his daughter with a hammer is now in the Mahoning County jail.

Andre Underwood, 59, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges of aggravated burglar, violating a protection order and domestic violence as well as a parole violation on a weapons charge.

Underwood was arrested after police were called about 2:50 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Dean Street for a report of a father fighting with his daughter.

When police arrived, the daughter told police she has a protection order against her father and said her father kicked in her door and hit her with a hammer.

A witness also told police Underwood hit the woman with the hammer and he threw the hammer in a neighbor’s yard. Police did find the hammer and took it for evidence, reports said.

Underwood was sprayed in the face with a chemical spray by his daughter, reports said.

Both the daughter and Underwood declined medical attention, reports said.