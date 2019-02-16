Man accused of beating wife at Youngstown bar, leaving her with brain injury Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Bond has been set at $100,000 for a man accused of severely beating his wife earlier this week.

Jason Hymes, Sr. appeared in court Friday afternoon on a felonious assault charge.

Prosecutors say Hymes got into an argument with his wife, Ryan, on Wednesday night at Topsy's Longue on the city's north side. They said he started punching her in the face.

At one point, they say he slammed the woman's head against a pickup truck.

The victim suffered what police called a traumatic brain injury and is at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

At the hospital, Hymes told police that his wife got the injury from a fall.

Hymes will be back in court again later this month.